Cameroon: Telecommunication Control - Regulator Showcases Technical Prowess

The Telecommunications Regulatory Board used the 50thWorld Telecommunication and Information Society Day to show its ability in protecting consumers and the State's interest.

Cameroon's Telecommunication Regulatory Board (TRB) has joined the international community to celebrate the 50th anniversary of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. The Day which marks the founding of the International Telecommunication Union(ITU) on May 17, 1865, was observed under the theme: "Bridging the standardization gap." It has been celebrated annually since 1969.

This year, TRB used the celebration to edify the public on its activities, especially those focusing on protecting the rights of telecoms consumers as well as the interest of the State. Through a guided media tour, the regulator showcased it technical prowess in quality control as well as monitoring the respect for frequency allocation.

Speaking to reporters, the Director General of TRB, Philemon Zoo Zame said the institution has always prioritized consumers and treated their complaints with diligence. He insisted that the Telecommunications Regulatory Board is a regulator and not an operator as widely misconstrued by the public. Zoo Zame also said they often call operators to ameliorate their services once they identify technical inadequacies. "In addition, we regularly organize special campaigns on technical control especially when the country is hosting and international event," he said.

During the guided media tour led by TRB's Technical Director, Mengang Bekono, reporters were treated to the functioning of the regulator's essential technical equipment. TRB displayed its mobile vans for the collection of data relating to the quality of telephone calls and interconnection in any locality, as well as equipment to monitor radiation levels. The regulator also showed its treatment center for geo-localisation and the treatment of data collected from the field. In addition, the visit took reporters to TRB's centres for the control of attributed frequencies in Hippodrome and Nkomo.