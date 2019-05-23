Sierra Leone: Fanday Returns From Golan Heights for NCP Chair

President Maada Bio has appointed Rtd Colonel Alhaji Fanday Turay who currently serves with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force in the Golan Heights as his replacement to the chairmanship for the National Commission for Privatization (NCP).

A May 15, 2019 letter confirming the lawyer who also served the Sierra Leone Army from 1990 until 2011 when he retired states, "In accordance with Section 5(3) of the National Commission for Privatization Act, No12 of 2002, it has pleased His Excellency the President Rtd Brig Julius Maada Bio to appoint you as Chairman, National Commission for Privatization".

Responding to the President's call, the result's oriented Col said, "The fact that the President is giving me this opportunity shows the confidence and trust he has in me".

Fanday comes with a decade of international experience working across various roles with the United Nations including as Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff at the Office of Military Adviser, United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations, New York Military Adviser, Sierra Leone Permanent Mission to the UN and provided Legal Services in the absence of the DPR, Legal. He was also part of the country's contingent to ECOMOG in Liberia in the early 90s where he served both in command and staff roles.

Back at home, Turay also served as Brigade and Battalion Commander respectively. He was also Chief Personnel and Manning, Joint Forces Headquarters, Sierra Leone. Turay also was ADC to the late former President Tejan Kabbah from 1997 to 1999.

He says he hopes to bring his international experience, including best practices from the UN to the new position for which he will have to go through Parliament for approval.

The alumnus of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College holds an MA Degree in International Affairs from the University of Legon Ghana. He is also a graduate of the University of West London, and London Metropolitan University where he attained his LLB and LLM in International Transport and Maritime Law respectively and served as a Legal Clerk, Venters Solicitors. The Rtd Col who will be replacing Umaru Napoleon Koroma in the NCP is married with three children.