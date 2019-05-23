Sierra Leone: Kono MPs Demand Nullification of 'Unlawful' Youth Council Elections

Members of Parliament from Kono District have in a letter expressed grave concern over what they described as an unlawful district Youth Council election and demanded it immediate nullification.

A letter signed by eight Members of Parliament including the leader of the Coalition for Change (C4C) party, Emerson Saa Lamina, states that "It has come to the notice of the caucus of the Kono Members of Parliament that certain individuals in influential positions in national and regional governance are engaged in clandestine and subversive activities inimical to democracy decency and good governance and probably without the knowledge of His Excellency the President Rtd.Brigadier Julius Maada Bio".

They observed that the action for conducting the election for the Executive of Kono Youth Council on the 15th of May, 2019 by the persons is not only wrong but also undemocratic as they deliberately flouted due process as prescribed in the Nation's 1991 Constitution inter-dem with the National Youth Council Act of 2016.

"The conduct of the electoral exercise on 15th May has the potential to provoke unrest against peaceful co-existence which Sierra Leone has fought very hard to ring to her people," they noted.

The aggrieved Members of Parliament stated that while they appreciated the President's respect for the rule of law and sterling democratic principles, they strongly condemned such elections.

"We as Kono MPs are calling for an immediate nullification of the result to defeat a grave injustice. Giving our submission favourable consideration in strict accordance with the Youth Commission Act of 2009, will serve a very good purpose of promoting democracy, participation and peace particularly in Kono and the nation at large."