Eritrea: Japanese Cultural Troupe Staged Musical Performance

Asmara — The Japanese cultural troupe 'Heavens' staged musical performance in connection with the 28th Independence Day anniversary on 21 May at the Cinema Roma portraying the culture and tradition of the Japanese people.

The musical performance that was organized in cooperation with the Commission of Culture and Sports and Japan Foundation, under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, was attended by Government officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps as well as other invited guests.

The cultural troupe is composed of 21 modern and cultural musicians.

It is to be recalled that the Cultural troupes of the Republic of Egypt and the Peoples Republic of China have staged musical performances at Cinema Roma and have added color to the Independence Day celebrations.