Eritrea: Message of Congratulation

Asmara — President Sergio Mattarella of the Republic of Italy sent message of congratulation to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 28th Independence Day anniversary.

In his message, President Mattarella wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

President Mattarella also said that the deep-rooted friendship between Eritrea and Italy have recently found new spaces for implementation following the historic peace agreement between Eritrea and Ethiopia.