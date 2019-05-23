Somalia: Roadside Bomb Kills One, Injures Several Outside Mogadishu

At least one person was killed and several others wounded in a remote-controlled landmine explosion in the outskirts of Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Wednesday.

A witness confirmed to Radio Shabelle that the IED blast was targeted a vehicle belonging to a local NGO, killing a driver. The incident took place on a road linking Ex-control junction and Hoosh village.

It's unclear why the NGO's car was blasted and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack which occurred just after a huge car bomb killed several at a security checkpoint in Mogadishu.

Al-Shabaab continues to carry out attacks in the capital despite losing swathes of territory in the country to Somali and African Union forces [AMISOM].