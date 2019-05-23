Ghana Addressing Water Challenges - - Minister

press release

Ghana is implementing policies to improve water availability and conservation in the country.

Some of the policies are, promoting the efficiency of water use with focus on re-use and recycling, developing multi-purpose conservancy facilities to serve multi-uses and restoring natural infrastructure such as wetlands and flood plains.

These were made known in a release signed by Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MoSWR), Nelson Kofi Akatey, and copied to the Information Services Department and after the Minister, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, had led a three-member government delegation to attend the UNESCO International Water Conference in Paris, France from May 13th - 14th, 2019.

Madam Dapaah said Ghana was addressing water challenges to improve delivery of safe, portable and affordable water to the people.

The International Conference which was dubbed "Leveraging the Trans-Sectorial Management for Water Resources for Sustainable Water Security and Peace" was the first to be organized by UNESCO and brought together actors and partners in the Water Sector from over 126 countries including 40 Ministers of state as well as International experts and organizations to share holistic, innovations and sustainable approaches to resolve issues impacting the governance and management of water across the globe.

The release further said the Government of Ghana, through the MoSWR was strengthening trans-boundary water resources by considering contemporary global and regional conventions and protocols appropriate for the Ghanaian context.

Madam Dapaah said Ghana was improving on the institutional and management capacities to develop and manage the utilisation of the water resources in the country, adding that it was developing and administrating legal and regulatory instruments for protecting ecological areas and water sources from pollution.

Government, she said, was also implementing another programme to protect degraded river banks through creation and management of buffers.

Madam Dapaah also had bilateral engagement meetings on the margins of the conference with the Rector for UNESCO, Mr. Eddy Moors, on capacity building to address water pollution in Ghana, as well as the President of the World Water Council Mr. Loic Fauchon.

The other members of the Minister's delegation are Mr. Ben Ampomah, Executive Director, Community Water and Sanitation Agency and Ms. Suzzy Abaido of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

Hits: 54