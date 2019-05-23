Liberia: President Weah Assures Firestone, Business Community of GOL's Protection and Support

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has assured Firestone Liberia and the Liberian business community of his government's protection and a healthy partnership amid threats of street demonstration on June 7.

President Weah said his administration is under obligation to protect the business community and create the enabling environment for people and organizations within the borders of Liberia to be safe and productive.

The Liberian Leader gave the assurance Tuesday May 21, 2019, when he met with a high-power delegation from Firestone Natural Rubber Company.

"Firestone has been our valued partner for so long," President Weah recalled. "That's since 1926. Our focus now is to sustain a favorable business climate and create modalities whereby Firestone and other businesses remain safe and productive to operate in the best interest of our people and nation."

President Weah assured the Firestone delegation of his Government's fruitful partnership and full readiness to provide every support necessary for the smooth operations of the company in Liberia.

He praised the company for its invaluable contribution towards Liberia's growth and development over the years.

"My government is flexible to work with Firestone, and will continue to do so towards harnessing a win-win relationship in which the common interest of our people and the smooth operation of the company is assured and protected," the Liberian Leader said further.

Firestone Natural Rubber Company's General Manager, Don Danden, who spoke during the meeting with President Weah said the company would continue its partnership with Government in an open manner.

The Company's delegation included its Executive Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation, Christine Karbowiak, Senior Vice President for Corporate Procurement, Rebecca Vest and General Manager of Firestone Liberia Inc., Don Darden.

The President and the Firestone delegation agreed to set up a working group that will ensure continue better relationship and review the current concession agreement between the Liberian government and Firestone Liberia.