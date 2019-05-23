Liberia: "I Am President for All Liberians and Won't Discriminate," President Weah Assures Citizens

Monrovia, Liberia: Amid high political tension in the country, occasioned by inflammatory statements from the opposition, President George Manneh Weah has assured Liberians he would do nothing to discriminate against anyone but would treat all citizens equally without regard to their political, tribal and religious backgrounds.

"I am President for all Liberians and will remain so throughout my term," the Liberian leader said. "All Liberians, irrespective of their political opinions and tribal backgrounds, are my citizens and I will do my best to treat them equally."

The President averred that every Liberian and every region of the country would be given equal opportunity and priority to benefit from his administration's economic and development initiatives.

He spoke Monday, May 20, 2019 at the headquarters of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) during the presentation to partisans of the CDC's candidates for the pending Montserrado County senatorial and District #15 bi-elections.

Pockets of bellicose political sentiments notwithstanding, President Weah said his administration was committed to tackling the development challenges of Liberia and delivering the good for the benefit of every Liberian citizen.

"Today, as the President of the Republic Liberia, I am the President for all Liberians; I am obliged to ensure that my leadership, our administration, will guide the interest of every Liberian", the Liberian Leader maintained.

President Weah disclosed that Liberia's democracy was gradually improving from one stage to another.

He added that it was incumbent upon him to protect the budding democratic culture of the country which, according to him, is the foundation for national development and economic empowerment for all on the basis of equal opportunities.

He praised partisans of the CDC for conducting transparent democratic primary exercises which led to the selection of Ms. Paulita Wie as the party's senatorial candidate and Abu Kamara as contestant for the District #15 representative bi-election.