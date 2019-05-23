Cameroon: President Weah Hails Liberia's Diplomatic Ties With Cameroon

The President of the Republic, H. E. George Manneh Weah, has praised the longstanding diplomatic ties subsisting between Liberia and Cameroon over the years. He said he was pleased that the relations continue to grow stronger.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by the Minister of State Without Portfolio, Trokon Kpui, at the Cameroon Independence celebrations held in Monrovia on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019, President George Manneh Weah reaffirmed Liberia's position to bilateral agreements between the two countries.

President Weah asserted he was aware of the longtime bilateral relations between Liberia and Cameroon and the personal impacts Cameroon and its people made in his personal life.

The President's international soccer stardom was catapulted from Cameroon where he played semi-professional football.

The Republic of Cameroon gained independence on May 20, 1972. It's embassy near Monrovia, headed by Ambassador Abeng'yella Gang, organized colorful ceremonies to also celebrate the day.

President Weah stressed that diplomatic relations between Liberia and Cameroon have come a long way with numerous mutual benefits to the peoples of both countries.