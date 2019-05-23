Cameroon-Nigeria Relations - Security, Cooperation Ties Reviewed

This was during an audience accorded the Nigerian High Commissioner to Cameroon by the Minister of External Relations on Tuesday May 21, 2019.

The Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella on Tuesday May 21, 2019 granted an audience to the Nigerian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Lawan Abba Gashagar in the course of which security and cooperation ties between both countries were discussed. Talking to the press after the about 30-minute audience, the Nigerian diplomat said he discussed with Minister Mbella Mbella issues that are of common interest and ways of enhancing bilateral relations between Cameroon and Nigeria.

Going by him, the courtesy call to the Ministry of External Relations falls within their framework of constantly meeting together to concretise ties between the two neighbouring nations. "Cameroon and Nigeria are two brotherly countries and it is always good to meet regularly and discuss on issues of common interest. We talked on the best way to enhance our relations and actually it is in line with the concept of good neighbourliness.

We discussed mutually on the best way to cooperate between the two countries and improving bilateral relations particularly our concerns of security," he stated. With regards to security challenges, Lawan Abba Gashagar said it remains a major concern for both Cameroon and Nigeria to ensure border security and the protection of persons.

"You know the issue of security is always top priority and there is need for constant concertations," he said. The Nigerian High Commissioner cited the Multinational Joint Task Force which has Cameroonian and Nigerian soldiers amongst other nationalities devoted to combatting terrorism in the sub-region. While underlying security threats posed by the terrorist sect, Boko Haram, Abba Gashagar stated that both countries have over the years been collaborating to tackle the situation which of course has improved.