Guinea will not take part at this year's Under17 World Cup in Brazil after they were found guilty of age-cheating at the recent U-17 Africa Cup of Nations which served as World Cup qualifiers. The runners-up at the 2019 Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania were disqualified from the competition following a decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) which says Guinea used two ineligible players in Tanzania. Consequently, Senegal will replace them in Brazil. Senegal will now join Cameroon, Nigeria and Angola as Africa's representatives at this year's U-17 World Cup in Brazil. Guinea, who have been banned from taking part in the next two editions of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, have appealed and claimed that CAF's "decision is clearly wrong". The Guinea Football Federation has also been fined US$ 100,000 (FCFA 58 million) with half of the amount being a suspended fine for a period of four years.
Cameroon: U-17 World Cup - Guinea Disqualified
