Sierra Leone: Int'l Community Throws Weight Behind Bintumani 3

Since the government initiated the holding of the Bintumani 3 Peace and Cohesion Conference slated for 23rd - 25th May, 2019, the diplomatic missions and the international community say they are solidly supporting the initiative because it would help assuage the current political and other impasses in the country as well as bring about a radical economic boom.

Heads of diplomatic missions in Sierra Leone are of the view that the Bintumani 3 Peace and Cohesion Conference will not only help raise national identity but would also assist in building a comprehensive and well-structured administration that could be useful in forming tribal and ethnic bonds which have the potential of derailing the country's hard-won peace and progressive development efforts.

It goes without saying that since President Julius Maada Bio came into power in 2018, he has been the leading champion in Africa in the fight against corruption and democratic accountability; the reason why he was lauded by the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker who said: "I support your fight against corruption because it is good for your country and the European Union. You have the full support of the European Union."

President Bio is proving to be the man with whom the world can do business; the reason why he is receiving positive support from heads of diplomatic missions in Sierra Leone that will also grace the Bintumani 3 Conference.