Gambia: ICC Postpones Alfred Yekatoum Confirmation Charges

Report reaching this medium disclose that Pre-trial Chamber Two of the International Criminal Court (ICC), last Wednesday May 15th 2019, decided to postpone the confirmation of charges on Central African Republic's Alfred Yekatoum, till September 19th 2019.

Yekatoum is alleged of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, in the Central African Republic between the years 2013-14. The crimes that Alfred is to battle with if confirmed are: murder, torture, maltreatment, mutilation, attack against religion, enlistment of child solders, and displacement of the civilian population leading to the destruction of lives and property. The Prosecutor's request for the postponement of confirmation charges was made in respect to the need to ensure the protection of victims and witnesses, as well as to have sufficient evidence in order to establish substantial grounds against Alfred Yekatoum, as contained in the arrest warrant.; that if the charges are confirmed in full or in part, the case will be transferred to a trial chamber which will conduct the subsequent phase of the proceedings.