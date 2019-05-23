Sudan: Tech Committee Attempts 'To Bridge Gap' Between Sudan Junta, Opposition

Khartoum — A technical committee of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) has embarked on joint meetings to bridge the gap and devise solutions to overcome the obstacle of the sovereign council after negotiations between them failed to reach agreement on this point on Sunday and Monday.

On Monday evening, negotiations between the TMC and AFC continued, but failed to reach an agreement on the Sovereign Council with focus on the presidency of the council and the proportion of participants from each party.

Each party demands a majority of representation on the council, and both the civilian and military negotiators demand the right to appoint the Chair. The option of a 'rotating chair' proposed by the AFC on Sunday was not accepted by the junta.

Siddig Yousef, a member of the negotiating delegation for the AFC, told reporters that the two sides decided to continue working through the technical secretariat of four persons, two of the TMC and two of the AFC.

He said that in the event of a breakthrough through this technical secretariat or the technical committee, the negotiations could be resumed, and expressed hope that the TMC would submit to the will of the Sudanese people in a civilian government.

On Monday evening, the TMC and the AFC issued a statement after the failure of the round of negotiations, stressing that the dispute between the two sides is still stuck on the ratios of representation and the presidency of the sovereign council between civilians and military.

According to the joint statement, they stressed their commitment to continue negotiations and work towards reaching an urgent and patient agreement that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people and achieves the goals of the glorious December Revolution.

Sudanese Professionals Association

The Sudanese Professionals Association has held the military junta responsible for the stalling of the negotiations with the AFC on Monday night, announcing the continuation of the arrangements for the political strike and civil disobedience.

In a statement, it accused the TMC of intransigence and insistence on a military presidency of the sovereign council and by a military majority that does not reflect the political and social content of the revolution.

It considered this as an attempt to free the revolution from its essence, dispel the objectives of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and modify its structure and meaning, stressing that the Declaration of Freedom and Change emphasises civil authority at all levels.

As reported by Radio Dabanga earlier today, the Sudanese Professionals Association announced the continuation of the arrangements for the political strike and the civil disobedience, demanding that everyone complete the strike committees, continue the declared vigils, attend the sit-in and abide by its road map.

