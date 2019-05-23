Sudan Professionals Gear-Up for General Strike

Khartoum — Diverse professional sectors have responded to the call of the Sudanese Professionals Association to prepare for the political strike and civil disobedience. The Sudanese Central Doctors Committee confirmed the continued strike by medics, and announced its "readiness to implement all forms of strike, full-time field clinics to treat the wounded and injured, and to transfer patients for treatment in temporary clinics outside the Ministry of Health hospitals".

The Central Pharmacists Committee has announced preparations for a "comprehensive political strike and civil disobedience". The committee accused the military junta of clinging to power, stressing their insistence on a transfer to civilian authority. It has called on all pharmaceutical sectors to complete and record attendance in the book of the peaceful revolution.

Journalists

The Sudanese journalists network has confirmed its firm position on the need to immediately transfer power to a transitional civilian government, headed by a civil sovereign council, with limited military representation.

It has responded to the call of the Sudanese Professionals Association to prepare for a comprehensive political strike and civil disobedience, reiterating the readiness of the press base to carry out the strike.

Artists, agricultural engineers

Meanwhile, the Group of Fine Artists and the Association of Agricultural Engineers have announced their readiness for a comprehensive strike as announced by the Sudanese Professionals Association.

On Tuesday, several professional sectors organised dozens of vigils in Khartoum and the states to demand the civilian state in response to a call by Sudanese Professionals Association to prepare for a political strike and civil disobedience.

Pharmacists and staff at the National Laboratory for Drug Control and Research organised a protest vigil and announced their full readiness for a political strike.

The protest vigils also included telecommunications companies such as Zain, MTN, Huawei and Ericsson, and professors from Khartoum and Sudan Open Universities

Workers and employees of the Savings and Social Development Bank, the French Bank, El Salam Bank in Khartoum, the Agricultural Bank, the local market branch and the Agricultural Bank of Sennar, Blue Nile and Singa branches, in addition to the employees of the Sennar Sugar Factory, the White Nile, the engineers and the employees of Petro Energy E&P in Kee field and the employees of the Electricity Distribution Company in El Gezira and the workers' pool in the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism organised similar vigils.

Participants in the vigils confirmed that response to the call by the Sudanese Professionals Association for the political strike and civil disobedience.

