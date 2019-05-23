Kenya Sink Rivals Uganda in World T20 Qualifiers

Kenya on Wednesday beat their arch-rivals Uganda by a single run in a thrilling encounter in the ongoing ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup Africa final at Lugogo Oval in Kampala to edge close to grabbing one of the two slots reserved for the continent in the global World Twenty20 qualifiers.

Kenya's former team captain, Rakep Patel, knocked a quick unbeaten half a century. His 51 not out came off 22 deliveries that included three boundaries and five sixes. Rakep top-scored for Kenya.

Batting first, Kenya set a target of 146 for the loss of six wickets by the time they completed their allotted 20 overs. Irfan Karim (28 off 27 balls with two boundaries), Shem Ngoche (22 off 11 balls with a boundary and two sixes) and Collins Obuya (21 off 33 balls) were the other batsmen who scored meaningful runs for Kenya.

GONDARIA CLEAN BOWLED

Kenya started their innings on wrong footing, when their opening batsman Dhiren Gondaria was clean bowled by Charles Waiswa (4/38) for six with a score of eight runs showing on the scoreboard. Waiswa also had Dhiren's opening partner Alex Obanda, caught by Roger Mukasa for a duck.

Karim shared a third wicket partnership of 47 with Obuya that took the team out of the woods. But it was Rakep's fourth wicket stand of 45 that came off 20 balls which he shared with skipper Shem Ngoche that accelerated Kenya's run rate.

Waiswa was Kenya's main executioner. Dinesh Nakrani (2/36) was the other wicket taker.

In reply, Uganda fought gallantly - scoring 144 with one wicket in hand by the time they completed their overs. Riazat Shah top-scored for Uganda with unbeaten 44 that came 35 balls with three boundaries and two sixes. Hamu Kayondo (31 off 23 balls with a boundary and a six), Dinesh Nakrani (19 off 14 balls with a boundary) and Anold Otwani (10 off 11 balls with two boundaries ) were Uganda's main runs getters.

Kenya's wickets were share among Nelson Odhiambo (3/30), Elijah Otieno (3/37), Shem Ngoche (1/21) and Collins Obuya (1/7).

Kenya will face Botswana on Thursday at the same venue from 9:30am.