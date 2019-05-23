Nigeria: Commitment to Early Childhood Vital to Sound Education - OMEP

Chairperson of OMEP, Lagos State Chapter, Mrs. Olusola Ademosun, has stressed the need for managers of the sector to pay adequate attention to early childhood education, saying it is one sure way of achieving complete learning.

Speaking at a programme to raise awareness on early childhood education and how it will benefit the nation, Ademosun said OMEP is determined to raise the bar of early childhood education by focusing on the solid areas that will thoroughly impart knowledge in the child.

OMEP, (Organisation Mondiale pour l'Education Préscolaire), is a world organisation for early childhood education with presence in 78 countries across the globe.

The programme themed "Identities and cultures in early childhood education," featured learning sessions, quiz competition, cultural displays and drama among others.

Held at the indoor sports hall of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), over 1000 children across Lagos State were in attendance. They were given gift items to commemorate the forthcoming children's day celebration.

Ademosun said it is part of OMEP's strong commitment to childhood education explained that the programme was to further raise awareness for childhood education and promote mutual understanding amongst children.

She said the annual event is part of efforts by OMEP to raise the pedestal of promoting development for every child.

"OMEP's aim is to promote the optimal condition for all children and ensure their well-being, development and happiness both within their family units and in the communities they live. We must endeavour to get it right with early childhood education because the benefits are immense."

The National President, OMEP Nigeria, Lady Tokunbo Doherty says OMEP sets aside a day every year to celebrate the "child". The event provides opportunity to foster mutual interaction amongst the children and also deepen their knowledge about cultures and other relevant issues.

OMEP defends and promotes the rights of the child to education and care, worldwide and supports activities, which improve accessibility to high quality education.

Chairperson of the organising committee, Mrs. Abolade Adebayo said the theme was adopted by OMEP worldwide to underscore the significance of children to the society and nation at large.

The theme, according to her is chosen globally and localised by each country. The theme is also the driving force of the world OMEP congress holding in July in Panama.

OMEP is an international, non-governmental and non-profit organisation, which has worked for all aspects of early childhood education and care (ECEC) since 1948.