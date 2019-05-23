Nigeria: Flaim Records Over 100,000 Downloads in First Week

Messaging app, flaim, has generated over 100,000 downloads in its first week after launch in Nigeria.

Flaim is designed as a new messaging solution to replace outdated and unsecure apps on the market.

The promoters stated: "Flaim users will have complete power over what they share, when they share it and with whom.

So, whether it's sending messages to friends or family, making international or domestic calls, or simply just sharing content with a fellow user, they can do so without worrying about privacy. Users can also 'burn' or delete messages instantly, ensuring that nothing is ever sent in error, and private communications can never be discovered on a handset by a third party."

Launching with four leading carriers in Nigeria, flaim's owners say it is set to become one of the fastest growing apps in the country.

Derek Roga, chief executive officer at flaim, said: "Consumers have grown far more savvy in recent years, particularly in the wake of events such as the Cambridge Analytical Scandal and other security breaches.

"Users understand the value of their data, and are no longer accepting it being compromised. They are making smarter decisions when it comes to their personal digital hygiene and looking towards apps like flaim, which assures 100 per cent encrypted security every time they use our platform.

"We believe in rewarding our users for interactions with their community, rather than stealing data from them. That is why we are launching in Nigeria with an exciting programme - all you have to do is download the app and go through the simple two-stage sign up process, which will invite you to share with your friends to receive a host of rewards. It is as simple as that. We think that is pretty cool, and so do the 100,000 people who have signed up this week."