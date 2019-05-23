Liberia: Ganta Marketers Decry High Prices, Exchange Rate

More than 200 aggrieved marketers at the Ganta General Market are disappointed over the uncontrollable increase of basic commodity prices in the county, particularly in stores, which has affected the local market.

The head of the aggrieved marketers, Madam Tawah Saah laments that prices of goods are increasing daily, making life unbearable for ordinary citizens.

According to her, in the past, various goods, including rubber buckets,

rice, soap, oil and cartoons of fish, among others were sold at low pricesunder the administration of former President EllenJohnson Sirleaf.

She recalls that a bag of 25kg rice previously sole for 1, 200 Liberian Dollars, has escalated to 3,700Liberian Dollars, while a cartoon of fish previously sold for 9,000 Liberian Dollars now costs 2000, Liberian Dollars, among others.

Two other aggrieved marketers, Nohn Sayegbuoh and Moses Marfee say in the past, business at the Ganta General Market was profitable, but in the wake of the current economic hardship characterized by rising prices and exchange rate, they earn less than a thousand Liberian dollars perday.

"My brother, this business we are selling is from there we send our

children to school and feed our homes; some of us our men are not

employed; we are the ones feeding the home", they explain.

The marketers further disclose that due the uncontrollable exchange rate, prices increase daily, affecting purchasing power of consumers and their businesses, as sales fall drastically.

The aggrieved marketers call on government to devise means to combat the high exchange rate and corresponding price increase, affecting businesses across the country.

One United States Dollar is now sold for 187 Liberian Dollars in Monrovia above the 150LRD officially announced by the Central Bank of Liberia. By Thomas Domah/Nimba-Editing by Jonathan Browne