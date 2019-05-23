Liberia: Youth Activist Warns Against Violence

Facebook Intellectual Forum at German Camp Junction, Weala, Margibi Countyurges young people across Liberia to refrain from all forms of violence that have the proclivity of devastating their future.

Moses Holmes condemns actions by young people around the country, destroying valuable properties that they would use as future leaders thru violent protests.

He calls on his colleagues young people to use legal means in seeking remedies to their problems rather than violence.

Mr.Holmes, currently a Junior Student at the University of Liberia studying Civil Engineering specifically pointsto recent violence in Weala, Margibi County, the Liberia Agricultural Company (LAC) in Grand Bassa County, and in Ganta, Nimba County, respectively last month, which he notes affected the local economy with trigger down effect on young people.

He also wants government to deploy police in the affected arrears to protect lives and properties, noting that lawlessness has increased since the April 1, 2019 violence.

He discloses that residents of the various communities are living in fear due to continuous intimation and armed robbery.By Stone Siakor/Margibi

-Editing by Jonathan Browne