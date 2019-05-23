Liberia: 'I Am President for All Liberians and Won't Discriminate'

--President Weah

President George Manneh Weah has assured Liberians that he would do nothing to discriminate against anyone, noting that he would treat all citizens equally without regard to their political, tribal and religious backgrounds.

He spoke Monday, 20 May at the headquarters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) during the presentation to partisans of the CDC, candidates for the pending Montserrado County senatorial and District #15 by-elections.

According to the Executive Mansion press release issued Wednesday, 22 May, the president's statement comes amid high political tension in the country, occasioned by "inflammatory statements from the opposition." "I am President for all Liberians and will remain so throughout my term," President Weah says.

"All Liberians, irrespective of their political opinions and tribal backgrounds, are my citizens and I will do my best to treat them equally."

President Weah avers that every Liberian and every region of the country would be given equal opportunity and priority to benefit from his administration's economic and development initiatives.

President Weah assures that his administration is committed to tackling the development challenges of Liberia and delivering the good for the benefit of every Liberian citizen.

"Today, as the President of the Republic Liberia, I am the President for all Liberians. I am obliged to ensure that my leadership, our administration, will guide the interest of every Liberian", he maintains.

President Weah suggests that Liberia's democracy is gradually improving from one stage to another, adding that it is incumbent upon him to protect the budding democratic culture of the country which, according to him, is the foundation for national development and economic empowerment for all on the basis of equal opportunities.

He praises partisans of the CDC for conducting transparent democratic primary exercises which led to the selection of Ms. Paulita Wie as the party's senatorial candidate and Abu Kamara as contestant for the District #15 representative by -election.-Press release