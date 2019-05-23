Nigeria: Fayemi, Tambuwal Clinch Nigeria Governors Forum Top Posts

Abuja — The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has elected Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State as its new chairman.

The Forum also elected Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto as the vice chairman. both men are expected to serve in those capacities until 2021.

Addressing newsmen Wednesday night in Abuja after a meeting of the forum, Governor of Zamfara state, Abdul Aziz Yari, said Fayemi and Tambuwal emerged through consensus, adding that Fayemi was nominated by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and seconded by the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking, Governor Fayemi said his leadership would build on the success stories of Yari, adding that he will work with other arms of government to build a stronger nation.

"We are committed to a strong partnership with the federal government," Fayemi said.

Yari said that the forum was concerned with the recent guidelines of the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) which impose a restriction on the powers of state and local governments to operate within constitutionally approved parameters.

"The new guidelines have no legal basis under the NFIU Act and are contrary to constitutional provisions which put the state joint local government account under the legislation of the state house of assembly"

"The guidelines will also be determined to the interest of states and local governments by crippling programmes such as the universal basic education programme, primary health care under one roof, as well as the payment of salaries of teachers, medical doctors and health workers among others which are primarily funded by the state government."

On the current national security situation, the chairman said governors resolved to hold a meeting with President Muhammadu buhari to find a real and effective solution to the situation.