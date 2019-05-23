Nigeria: Simi Writes About Her Personality

Nigerian songbird, Simi who has been very open and vocal of her criticism of internet fraudsters popularly known as yahoo yahoo has opened up about her life to fans.

According to the songstress who had an online debate with Naira Marley about the rightness or wrongness of cybercrime, she is a woman of many talents.

Simi in her post described herself as a person of conviction while saying that she will fight for anything she believes in. She further revealed that money doesn't drive her and she doesn't live to impress anyone. According to her, she is not one to be bullied while stating that she doesn't know how to hold a grudge either.

She goes further to say that she is the type who will ask for forgiveness when she is in the wrong and find it easy to move on if someone she cares about takes her for granted. She also let fans know she is a loyal person who will stand for a friend in public and correct in private.

In her lengthy post, she also reveals that she believes in love more than she does in religion and music is her everything. She also adds that she loves her mum while her sister is her best friend.

The post is coming in response to a fan asking to know about her and the way she behaves during a question and answer session on social media.