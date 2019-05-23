Mozambique: Cyclone Leaves Hundreds of Mozambique Kids Parent-Less

Maputo — AT least 400 children are still living separated from their parents more than two months after Cyclone Idai struck Mozambique.

Many of these children are now living with distant relatives or people from their village, in temporary shelters or accommodation centres.

With only one province, Sofala, currently assessed it is feared the total number of children separated from their parents is much higher.

Poor infrastructure coupled with a woeful lack of funding has hampered efforts to carry out a similar assessment in Manica, another province severely hit by Cyclone Idai floods in March.

Lauren Murray, Child Protection Advisor for Save the Children in Mozambique, said child protection work was funded for only 27 percent of what was needed, which seriously affects their ability to adequately respond to children in need.

She appealed for additional resources to ensure they reached the most vulnerable children, those at risk of exploitation, abuse and violence.

Prior to the cyclone, many children in Mozambique were already vulnerable.

"This emergency has only exacerbated these conditions," Murray said.

Apart from Idai, Mozambique is suffering the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth.

The impoverished country requires US$342 million (R4,9 billion) for responses to both disasters. Only $114,5 million (R1,6 billion) has been received.