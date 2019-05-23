Nigeria: Aviation Unions Reach Agreement With Govt, Suspend Strike

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, on Wednesday night reached an agreement with members of the Aviation unions protesting over the organogram of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

It was learnt that the parties reached the agreement after a meeting held in Abuja. Four unions including ANAP, ATSSSAN, NAAPE and NUATE were represented.

A statement quoted the Minister as saying, "It is true that they have come on our invitation to discuss on the contentious issues that caused the commencement of the industrial action. One of the issues is the non-conformity with the act of appointment of boards.

"Regarding the organogram, which is really the meat of the matter and not degrading the other two; this one is more pressing and we going to set up a committee within one week and rectify the grey areas and come to something that is mutually accepted by all. The unions will be part of the committee."

The National President of ATSSSAN, Comrade Illitrus Ahmadu, who spoke on behalf of the unions after the meeting said both parties have agreed on certain understanding.

He said: "We met on the invitation of the minster to discuss the way forward with regards to strike action embarked on by the unions in NCAA on the organogram, conditions of service and allied issues. We had very rich mutual deliberations. We have agreed on certain understanding between us, which we believe will resolve the issues"

"I must say that we are satisfied at this level. Ministry has promise to address the organogram issue within the period of seven days and the minister has promised to pay a visit to the National Salaries and Wages commission tomorrow in the company of the DG NCAA and some other officials. He has also promised to look into the issue of the board and assured that as soon as the new regime is inaugurated, boards will be constituted.

"We are at this stage of looking forward to the implementation of the decisions reached in the interest of all. We are returning to Lagos to brief our people and announced the suspension of the strike".