Kenya: Sony Hit Homeboyz to Move Into Top Four

Sony Hit Homeboyz to Move Into Top Four

Sony Sugar are enjoying arguably its best football campaign since winning their only Premier League title in 2006.

On Wednesday, the sugar millers moved to fourth on the league standings after travelling to Kakamega's Bukhungu Stadium - considered a stubborn hunting ground by a majority of visiting SportPesa Premier League teams - and masterminded a 2-1 win over Kakamega Homeboyz.

Elsewhere, Kariobangi Sharks rallied from 3-1 down to hold hosts Ulinzi Stars 3-3 in a thrilling contest at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Also at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Bandari, and Mathare shared the spoils in an entertaining stalemate which however ended without a goal. The other game between Sofapaka and Chemelil Sugar also ended goalless.

In Kakamega, overlapping defender Andrew Waiswa struck twice either side of the half to hand Sony maximum points, even as Maxwell Ravel rallied to score a consolation for the home team.

The result left Sony coach Patrick Odhiambo not only elated but also asking for more from his charges.

"My boys played well. We utilised our chances which brought the difference and it's my hope we can will all our remaining matches," Odhiambo said.

On form Waiswa capitalised on a defensive lapse to tap into the yawning net for the first goal of the game.

