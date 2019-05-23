Nigeria: Fresh Controversy Greets Naira Marley's Incarceration As Fan Threatens Ruggedman, Dolapo Badmus

Controversies trailing the incarceration of Nigerian street music rapper, Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley, following a Federal High Court's order to remand him in prison pending the consideration of his bail application on May 30, 2019, are beginning to get messy as a fan has threatened to assassinate Ruggedman and former Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus, if the rapper is eventually sentenced to prison.

According to the fan who believes Ruggedman and Dolapo are the brains behind Marley's arrest by the EFCC, no matter how long it takes, he would hunt them down even if he is eventually apprehended.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola has shared her thoughts on the matter which is gradually becoming a household conversation.

"I don't know Naira Marley, I don't have any form of relationship with him, and I've never even seen him on social media. One thing I want Nigerians to recognize is that two wrongs never make a right. The fact that there is no money in the country does not justify corruption; because our politicians are doing it does not make it right.

We should understand the implications of what we do; the world see us in a negative light when we do things wrong, Nigerians are seen as crooks all over the world. True change starts with you. What happened to the values that our parents taught us? Let us look inwards and think out of the box. There are lots of things we can do to make legitimate money. My take is we have to start building a stronger and better Nigeria from you," she said.

However, Kemi Olunloyo, who has been pleading with EFCC to free Marley, continues to blame Simi for bringing misfortune to him.

"This is why I hate forced conversations; Simi forced one so as to trend. Do you hear New York real estate dealers tell Russian gangsters and mafia not to buy their properties? The whole of Manhattan is owned by top Russian mafia guys. You ignited a mess in the Nigerian financial crimes war and a fast rising singer, now a legend, was arrested on his birthday during the fasting season of your Muslim brothers and sisters.

That's like you being arrested on that lovely wedding day on Easter weekend. There is no food in the prisons let alone the Muslims who can only eat at 7pm and no Sari allowed. You are locked up 5pm, opened 9am. VIP or not you are not totally free. They watch you like a hawk, and you have to pay the fraudulent Nigerian prison service for that wing", she said.

Meanwhile, a video raining unprintable curses on Ruggedman has surfaced on social media. Some fans of Naira Marley, popularly known as 'Marlians' were spotted doing some sort of sacrifice against Ruggedman for his suspected involvement in the rappers arrest. In the video tagged 'Ruggedman must fall', they could be heard calling the veteran musician's name and laying curses on him.