Ghana: Let's End Protracted Litigation - Global Evangelical Church Appeals to EP Church

The Right Rev. Dr Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) has called on the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC) to let go of the protracted litigation that has existed between the two churches close to three decades now.

He said, the GEC and the EPC are all children of the most High God and holding on to grudges and bitterness would only withhold the blessings of God from both churches.

"The Global Evangelical Church is therefore calling on our brothers and sisters in the E.P. Church to let go of all bitterness as we have done so that we can live in peace like children of the same father, the Moderator said.

Rev. Dr Ofori was preaching the sermon at the thanksgiving service to climax the 2019 International Conference of the Men's Ministry of the church held at the GEC Convention Centre at Adaklu Wumenu near Ho.

It was under the theme, 'Making effective disciples of men: The cross and our commitment'.

The Moderator noted that, nursing hatred breeds anger which also if not worked on results in bitterness which is against the commands of God. "As children of God, we must be quick to forgive one another and live at peace with all men in order to attract the full blessings of our heavenly father.

In order to seal the GEC's commitment to the Moderator's call, Rev. Raphael Mac Attih, the Synod Clerk, led the congregants to hold hands to offer corporate prayers for forgiveness from God, for true repentance for people who foment trouble in both churches and for perpetual peace to prevail among the two churches.

Rev. Wisdom Ayitey, the National Coordinator spoke on the five-year strategic plan of the ministry.

He said, the five pillars on which the ministry would be built in the next five years are meetings, mobilisation, evangelism, discipleship and entrepreneurship.

He stressed the importance of developing entrepreneurial mindset in the men so that all of them would be gainfully employed, provide for their families, contribute to church growth and give their quota towards national development.

Rev Ayitey, later presented a citation and a cash reward on behalf of the Global Evangelical Church Men's Ministry to Rev. Emmanuel Kofi Bredzei, the immediate past National Coordinator who has successfully ended his tenure of office after ten years of dedicated service.