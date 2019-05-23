Ghana: Two Arrested for Robbing Mobile Money Vendor of Ghȼ8,000

Ho — The police on Monday arrested two men, who allegedly attacked a mobile money vendor at the Ho C. K. Road, and robbed him of six cellular phones and GHȻ8,000.

They are Emmanuel Akaboah, 33, and Sefadzi Ameviwogbe.

The Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) E. Oduro-Kwateng, told journalists in Ho, yesterday that Ameviwogbe, who had monitored the activities of the vendor for some time, masterminded the robbery.

According to DCOP Oduro-Kwateng, during the attack, Akaboah who was wielding a locally-manufactured gun, fired shots repeatedly to put fear in the vendor (name withheld), before seizing the bag containing the cash and the assorted cellular phones.

A shout for help by the vendor and bystanders attracted a policeman from the Volta Regional SWAT unit, who defied further gunshots from Akaboah, and arrested the fleeing robbers.

DCOP Oduro-Kwateng revealed that a third suspect whose name was only given as Mohammed was on the run.

After their arrest, Akaboah described himself to the police as a career driver while Ameviwogbe claimed to be a businessman.

The police have so far retrieved GHȻ5,000 and three mobile phones from the suspects.

The Regional Police Commander entreated business owners especially, to finish their operations early and be security conscious always to avoid such attacks.

He urged the public to volunteer information on the activities of suspicious characters in their places of abode.