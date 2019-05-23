Ghana: Farmer Grabbed for Murdering Wife

Ho — THE FARMER at Hodzo-Aviefe in the Ho municipality of the Volta Region, Emmanuel Dorfe, who fled after allegedly slashing his wife repeatedly with a cutlass, leading to her death later at the hospital, has been arrested by the police.

The Ho Municipal Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anthony Danso, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Ho, on Tuesday.

He said that a few days after Dorfe went into hiding, he sneaked back to the village, and was arrested by the residents and handed over to the police.

DSP Danso said that the suspect told those who arrested him that he had come home to take money to give to one of his children, who was about to write an examination.

Dorfe was said to have ambushed and slashed his wife on her way to church at about 8.30pm on May 16.

DSP Danso said that Dorfe slashed his wife from head to toe, in the full glare of their 17-year-old son, who was accompanying her mother to church.

The terrified boy raised the alarm, which attracted people to the scene, and the woman was rushed to the Ho Teaching Hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival at the facility.

The body of Vivian Dorfe has been taken to the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

DSP Danso said that after the murderous act, Dorfe entered the nearby bush with the cutlass in hand.

According to the municipal police commander, the couple, who had four children, recently had a misunderstanding, during which, the suspect threatened to kill his wife.

He said the Volta Regional office of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) invited the couple for the matter to be looked into, in Ho.

It was left with four days for the couple to honour the invitation to DOVVSU when the man decided to terminate the life of the woman.

Dorfe, who has admitted murdering his wife, was being processed for court at the time of filing this report.