Ghana: 60 Detectives Undergo Training in Crime Scene Management

Sixty detectives from three security agencies have undergone three weeks capacity training in crime scene management in Accra.

The participants who were selected across the country were from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Economic and Organised Crime Office and the Military Police.

The programme which was under the auspices of the CID was in collaboration with the Department of Forensic Sciences of the University of Cape Coast and funded by the Skills Development Fund.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery said organised crime such as terrorism was on the ascendency ,adding that it behooves the security organisers to step up their effort.

He said training and re-training were the bedrock of every organisation, and assured of government's commitment in providing training for the needs of the security agencies in the country to perform their duties efficiently.

"The government also recently procured reagents for DNA test for forensic science laboratory of the Ghana Police Service, all these and many more, are aimed at re-tooling the security services," he added.

Equipped with new skills, the Minister was optimistic the detectives would exhibit professionalism at crime scenes when on duty.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy, Mr James Oppong Boanuh, said for every country to develop it must invest in security.

He said investigation was very crucial in any security organisation, adding that if investigations were done well by the security agencies, the public would have confidence in them and avoid instant justice on suspected criminals.

Mr Asante-Apeatu said as first respondents at crime scenes, they should not disturb the scene to disrupt evidence, adding that, "they should organise and protect themselves not to pollute the crime scene".

He said disrupted crime scene can result in an investigator losing cases at the courts.

The IGP called for the collaboration of security agencies in addressing trans-organised crimes in the country.

The Director-General of the CID, Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, said some of the topics discussed were introduction of crime scene investigation, photography, crime scene sketching, evidence collection, impression evidence, fingerprint processing and simulation and report writing.

The Vice Chancellor of UCC, Professor Joseph Ghartey Ampiah said crimes have become sophiscated, organised and networked, adding that, "The nature and scope of modern crimes, together with the high impact of terrorist activities in everyday life, have created a strong and urgent need to dedicate resources and initiative to prevent the new breed of sophiscated crimes."