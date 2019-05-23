Ghana: ﻿Glo Outdoors New Products

Glo Mobile Ghana has introduced three new products aimed at giving telecommunications subscribers in Ghana additional value to significantly improve their communication experience.

The products are Voice & Data offer, Double Double, which doubles the subscriber's credit on all recharges with free data, data offerthat delivers benefits to subscribers who auto-renew their data subscriptions.

The third one which is also first in Ghana from Glo tagged the Ghana-Nigeria packs, enable Glo Mobile subscribers to call or roam in Nigeria and also get huge benefits on their lines in Ghana.

These packs will also provide an opportunity for those who exhaust their airtime or data at odd hours or in difficult locations to top up airtime or data by simply borrowing!

Glo Mobile Ghana's Chief Operating Officer, Mr Isa Omagu speaking at the launch in Accra on Tuesday said: "We have got the best opportunity to get Ghana talking with the Glo Double Double. If you want to talk to your families, your pals or colleagues without being afraid of the call rate, go for the Glo Double Double. It is the best way to save money and still get to talk as much as you want".

"On the other hand, the Glo Data offer, which is available for those who auto renew their data subscriptions, gives a subscriber 150MB for just GHȻ1 instead of 100MB. For GHȻ2, the subscriber gets as much as 320MB of data instead of 200MB in the base plan, while a GHȻ10 subscription gives a whopping 2.25GB data instead of 1.75GB," he explained.

He said "to enjoy this service, all a subscriber needs to do is have auto renewal on for data subscription and ensure sufficient airtime on the Glo line and then dial *555# to subscribe".

According to Mr Omagu, "this is made possible with Glo Mobile's reliance on its unmatched and superior data infrastructure, and our subscribers are rest assured that this is the best data deal in town today".

The Ghana-Nigeria packs he saidenable Glo Mobile subscribers to call or roam in Nigeria with ease.

It is a new arrangement by Glo to ensure subscribers do not have to worry about roaming charges. This is the first time an operator is introducing such a product in Ghana.

The Voice pack, for example, delivers to a subscriber 50 minutes for GHȻ25 to call Nigeria from Ghana or when a subscriber roams in Nigeria. The subscriber also enjoys 150 minutes on Glo-to-Glo calls in Ghana.

Anyone who opts for the Data pack gets 1GB data for GHȻ25 to browse, chat or download inGhana or when a subscriber roams in Nigeria.

Any subscriber who wants a combination of Voice and Data can also enjoy the exciting offer. For GHȻ25, the subscriber gets 500MB data plus 25 minutes to call or roam in Nigeria. The subscriber also enjoys 150 minutes on Glo-to-Glo calls in Ghana.