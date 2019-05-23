South Africa: Some Services Back On Track At Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital Following Fire

The Gauteng Department of Health says some services have been handed back to the Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto.

This after the healthcare facility's administration block caught fire on Monday, resulting in patients being moved to various neighbouring hospitals.

Spokesperson Lesemang Matuka said the Department of Infrastructure Development had handed back the pharmacy, theatres 2, 3 and 4, and surgical A and B.

"We are also pleased to announce that the Department of Infrastructure Development's service provider is on site and busy replacing the filters, prioritising casuality and the Out Patient Department and other wards", said department head Mkhululi Lukhele.

The department said it has also notified the Labour department about the progress made and has received feedback that the department supports the use of the areas to effect services to patients.

Lukhele said they were also working on a plan to bring back patients who were sent to other facilities and that the majority of them had been discharged.

Documents saved electronically

"For example, 23 patients out of 30 who were sent to Lenasia South District Hospital have already been discharged," he said.

The hospital had also communicated with the families of patients who were transferred to various institutions, the department added.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing and all stakeholders would be updated on the progress, said Lukhele.

"Although we might have lost some documents during the fire, it is important to share with you that most of the documents in the hospital are saved electronically and there are back-up files," he said.

Source: News24