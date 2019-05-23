Ghana: Jean Mensa - EC Will Be Transparent in Execution of Mandate

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, has assured the citizenry that because of the inbuilt transparent system in the electoral processes, the Commission cannot in any way rig elections for anyone or political party.

She insisted on the Commission's neutrality, transparency, free and fair in execution of its constitutional mandate, continue to engage stakeholders such as political parties and the citizenry to build their confidence and capacity in electoral system.

Mrs Mensa, who gave the assurance when she led a team of commissioners from her outfit to pay a courtesy call on the management of Multimedia Group Limited in Accra, was accompanied by her two deputies, Samuel Tettey, in-charge of Operations and Dr Bossman Asare, in-charge of Corporate Services.

The purpose of the visit was to strengthen partnership between the EC and Multimedia Group, especially in the area of information dissemination, also to afford the commissioners opportunity to brief the group on activities since assuming office in August 2018.

Mrs Mensa stressed on the need to also strengthen its own systems to make them very transparent, very difficult for anybody or political party to accuse commission of not being neutral without the issue of neutrality.

"There is absolutely nothing you can do even if my father was president, and put in the place, because of system built, what we seek to do, there is absolutely nothing I can do,

it is one of the areas I will discuss to really take off shroud of secrecy, expose the citizenry to systems we have, from registrations to elections for stakeholders to monitor processes and police it.

"Anybody who has issues with electoral processes at any stage can raise concerns for redress, political parties are involved in electoral processes from voter registration, voter register exhibition, printing and transporting of ballots, up to voting day, it's unfortunate when anybody says chair of EC cannot be neutral when it is evident we are doing our best.

"We are here to ensure the will of the citizenry stands, we are not here to plunge the nation into war, you cannot rig elections for anybody or political party, the EC cannot even at polling stations parties have officials.

For his part, Dr Asare noted that the EC was committed, dedicated and determined to do the right thing by presenting to Parliament the budget for implementation of Representation of the People Amendment Act (ROPAA). -gbcghanaonline.com