Ghana: ﻿20 Fire Officers Return From ﻿malta After Training

The 20 fire officers who left Ghana for Malta last month to pursue an upgrading programme in firefighting skills have returned after their training.

The officers, drawn from all 16 regions of Ghana, were taken through courses including operational and fire safety and investigative strategies among others to enhance personnel effectiveness in the discharge of their duties.

The programme was an arrangement between the Maltese Embassy and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to advance fire management skills across the country.

A statement issued yesterday by the Head of Public Relations of the GNFS, DOIIEllis Robinson Okoe, said, the exercise also formed part of "the Chief Fire Officer's (CFO) vision to transform the service into a world class one and to enable us adopt world class practices in our operations".

"The CFO, Edwin Ekow Blankson and the entire management of the GNFS wishes to express their profound gratitude to the Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery for his enormous support as well as the Maltese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Jean Claude Malia Galea for the opportunity granted to the service," the statement said.

"This arrangement promises to be a lasting one as the next batch of officers is scheduled to take off in September, 2019," it added.