Ghana: Tagoe Nears Dream Fight With Lomachenko

The 'Gameboy', Emmanuel Tagoe, Ghana's lightweight boxing campaigner is nearing his dream of becoming a world champion before hanging up his gloves.

The former International Boxing Organisation (IBO) lightweight world champion, Tagoe is now in a pole position to have a shot at the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) lightweight title held by Ukrainian champion, Vasyl Lomachenko (30-1, 14 KO's) following his rise on the latest ranking of the WBO.

Tagoe, by the May ranking of the WBO, has risen to the position as the number one contender for the title.

Tagoe has, thus, risen above some of the big names in the division including USA's Teofimo Lopez, Russia's Roman Andreev, Ryan Garcia from the USA, Joe Pedraza and the WBO International lightweight belt holder, Denys Berinchyk.

The Ghanaian's quick rise is believed to have been occasioned by his win over Paulus Moses to annex the WBO Africa title as well as his conquest of Vyacheslav Gusev for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) International titles.

What is not clear is whether he could land a dream fight with Lomachenko, an opponent he feels is over-rated and hoped for a chance with him to prove his critics wrong.

He could also be involved in an eliminator before facing the champion who is considered one of the finest pound-for-pound boxers around.

Lomachenko (13-1, 10Ko's) recently defeated Anthony Crolla to retain his World Boxing Association (WBA) and WBO lightweight titles and could make a good fight with the formerly third-ranked Tagoe.