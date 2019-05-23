Ghana: ﻿Galaxy International School Offers Scholarship to Students

The Galaxy International School has organised its annual scholarship exams for over 1,000 students from both private and public schools across the country.

Each year the school gives opportunity for brilliant but needy students to have access to their excellent modern system through a scholarship offering.

The scholarship which ranges between 25 per cent and 100 per cent has enabled many students who otherwise could not afford the school fees to attend the prestigious school in Ghana.

The exams is organised for Class 6 students preparing to join JHS 1 and JHS 3 students hoping to start SHS.

This year, hundreds of students took part in the first round of the exams. Most of the students were upbeat about their chances of excelling in the exams.

Some of the candidates in an interview with the Ghanaian Times hinted that Galaxy International School is their dream institution and therefore saw the scholarship exams as a means to their dreams.

The principal of the school, Mr Caper Tepeli, told reporters that the scholarship offering was part of the school's corporate social responsibility aimed at bridging the widened gap between the rich and the poor.

He was happy that many previous scholarship winners had been placed in prestigious universities across the country and beyond. Some have also completed tertiary education and were doing very well in their various fields of endeavour.

Mrs Gifty Afful, an English Language teacher of the school in an interview indicated that she was proud of being part of an organisation that has the needy at heart. According to her, teaching such students "was inspiring and humbling."

Mr Samed Salem, a parent who accompanied his daughter to the exams grounds was excited at the facilities at Galaxy School, saying that he had prepared his daughter so well for the exams because he understood what was at stake.

He relished the opportunity to have his daughter at "this prestigious environment."

Galaxy International School is one of the best private international schools in Ghana offering dual curriculum: Ghanaian and British.

It has a true reflection of international school with students from over 31 countries across the globe.

The school established in 2001 has many alumina in over 45 universities across the globe. The school starts from pre-school to secondary with students having the advantage to learn foreign languages in order to create a true international contact.

The next phase of the exams would be organised in two weeks for shortlisted applicants.