Tanzania: Hope At Last for Tanzania Rights, Governance Commission

Dar es Salaam — After almost two years without a chairperson and commissioners, the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG) has invited public comments on candidates it has invited for an interview for the positions.

The invitation was made through an advertised an announcement in various newspapers.

Rights bodies had criticised the government by delaying to fill the vacancies since November 2017 after the former chairperson, deputy-chairperson and commissioners retired.

Activists have been of the opinion that the government's was contradicting its commitment to defend human rights.

Established in 2001 as the national focal point for the promotion and protection of human rights, the CHRAGG covers a wide range of functions.

These include receiving and investigating complaints, conducting research, monitoring and enquiring into matters involving the violations of human rights and contravention of the principles of administrative justice, institute proceedings in court.

Some of the names which the CHRAGG has invited the public comments on are the candidatures of Judge (Rtd) Mathew Pauwa Mhina Mwalimu, Dr Mubaazi Julius Lugaziya and Bibie Uwesu Mssumi for the position of chairperson.

As for the positions of a vice chairperson, the public is asked to comment on the candidatures of Mr Makame Mohamoud Khamis, Ms Bibie Uwessu Msumi, Ms Amina Twalibu Ali, Mr Jovin M. Rutainulwa, Mr Khatibu Mwinyi Khatibu and Dr Ines Mgamba Kajiru.

The public can also comment on the candidatures of other 48 names for the positions of commissioners. The deadline for receiving comments is June 11, 2019, at 4:00 PM.