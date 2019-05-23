Somalia: Kenya Foreign Affairs Minister Flaunts Picture With Somalia Minister, Says All Is Well

Kenya's Foreign Affairs Minister Monica Juma took to twitter to display that all was well between Kenya and Somalia.

She posted a picture of her and that of Somalia Minister of Education of the Federal Republic of Somalia, hours after a junior minister and MPs were turned away from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport over what was said to be lack of Visas.

Somalia has since then written a protest note to their Kenyan counterparts, saying that the move was against neighborly relations that the two countries enjoy.

The Kenyan minister posted "With Hon Abdirahaman Mohamed Abdolle, Minister of Education at the preparatory meeting on education of women and girls in conflict and post conflict situations. Minister Abdolle arrived in Kenya yesterday.

Kenya and Somalia have been engaged in an on and off diplomatic tiff ever since Somalia announced that it would start oil exploration.

The two countries have failed to agree on the boarder point, which is believed to be rich in poil deposits.