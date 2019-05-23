Somalia: Prime Minister to Attend Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister's Burial

The former Foreign Affairs Minister Hussein Fahiya is set to be buried today in funeral service to be attended by Prime Minister Hassan Khaire.

The Prime Minister had earlier paid a glowing tribute to the former leader for the exceptional service he rendered when he served in the cabinet during the Transitional National Government.

The foreign minister was among five killed Wednesday when a car bomb exploded in the capital Mogadishu, according to the country's information minister.

The bombing was claimed by Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab, which said in a statement it had targeted a convoy escorting officials and lawmakers heading to the presidential palace.

"The security forces stopped... a vehicle loaded with explosives which was aiming to target a security forces base. We have confirmed five killed and 11 wounded in the blast," deputy police chief Zakia Hussein wrote on Twitter.

Information Minister Mohamed Abdi Hayr told a press conference that former foreign minister Hussein Elabe Faahiye, who served under former premier Ali Mohamed Gedi in 2007, was among those killed.