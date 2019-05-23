South Africa: Civil Society Issues Clarion Call On MPs to Distance Themselves 'From This Shameful Past'

analysis

An Open Letter to Members of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, Parliament, Cape Town. By the undersigned civil society organisations.

Dear Members of Parliament and Members of the National Council of Provinces,

Congratulations on your election to Parliament and on your parties' successful participation in our sixth democratic general election held on 8 May 2019.

We salute you as the elected representatives of the people of South Africa. We recognise you for taking on the heavy responsibility of representing our people's needs, rights and aspirations in Parliament.

You have been elected in accordance with the rules of our Constitution. It is to the Constitution - to which you will take an oath to obey, respect and uphold - that you owe your greatest loyalty.

We have gathered as representatives of progressive and pro-poor civil society organisations in our country. We are here to offer a constructive partnership between civil society and MPs as active and organised citizenship has become a crucial part of our constitutional democracy.

We hold out our hands to you. We look forward to being actively consulted by you on policy and legislation. We will be your eyes and ears in ensuring that...