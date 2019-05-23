South Africa: Winde Names Western Cape Cabinet

New Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has named his new cabinet in the province.

Former National Assembly MP David Maynier is the province's new Finance MEC, while Albert Fritz will be the Community Safety MEC - a portfolio previously occupied by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.

Debbie Schaefer will return in the education portfolio.

Bonginkosi Madikizela has been named MEC for Transport and Public Works, while Nomafrench Mbombo returns as Health MEC.

Ivan Meyer is the Agriculture MEC and former speaker of the Legislature Sharna Fernandez will head up the social development portfolio.

Tertius Simmers is the new Human Settlements MEC.

Anroux Marais takes up the Cultural Affairs and Sport portfolio and Anton Bredell returns as Local Government MEC.

Former Transport and Public Works MEC Donald Grant will be a special adviser to the premier.

Source: News24