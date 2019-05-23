Kenya: Luthuli Avenue Set for Revamp in Nairobi Decongestion Plan

Nairobi County has embarked on a decongestion plan, the first project being transformation of Luthuli Avenue in the central business district into a one-way route.

The first phase of the project, implemented by City Hall in collaboration with UN-Habitat, will see construction of a pedestrian walkway, installation of lights and the painting of road markings at a cost of Sh24 million.

Vehicles that ply the route will leave the town centre through River Road.

CRITERIA

The project arose from a feasibility study and was recommended by the United Nations two years ago.

Luthuli was identified as one of the most congested streets in the city centre, where matatus are parked haphazardly leading to heavy human and vehicle traffic.

Hitan Majevdia, the county's road and transport minister, said Luthuli was first in the list as it is one of the most populated and busiest avenues in the capital.

VIBRANT SPACES

Speaking during the launch of the project on Wednesday, Governor Mike Sonko said it was part of his administration's vision for vibrant spaces in the CBD.

He pointed out that many traders, especially shop owners, have complained that their business entrances are always blocked by public service vehicles, and their businesses negatively affected.

"The project will be replicated on other roads within the city centre that are also heavily congested," Governor Sonko said.

"To rein in insecurity, we have contacted Kenya Power, which will work on electric cables and properly fix them."

The county chief said his administration also intended to install gadgets for monitoring air pollution along the avenue.

Mr Sonko said this will help ensure a cleaner and greener environment as noise and air pollution as well as insecurity were some of the challenges.