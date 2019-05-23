Seychelles: President Meets Speaker of National Assembly in Mozambique

press release

As part of his two-day state visit to Mozambique, President Danny Faure paid a courtesy visit to the Speaker of the National Assembly of Mozambique, H.E Ms Veronica Nathaniel Macamo Dlovo today. He was welcomed at the Mozambique National Assembly in Maputo with full military honours before meeting the Speaker.

Following the tête-à-tête discussion between President Faure and Speaker Dlovo, the Seychelles delegation was formally introduced to Mozambique National Assembly Officials and members of various committees. Addressing those present, President Faure expressed his appreciation to the Speaker for receiving him and his delegation and congratulated her on her election as the first female Speaker of Mozambique's National Assembly.

"Meeting you all today has been very insightful, and very productive. I held excellent discussions with the Honourable Speaker, Ms Veronica Nathaniel Macamo Dlovo, and learnt about your procedures, committees and challenges. I look forward to enhancing and formalising relations between the National Assemblies of our two countries," said President Faure.

The Presidential delegation then proceeded to visit the Maputo Port where the President was presented with an overview of the operations and daily activities of the port. He was also briefed on the various upcoming projects expected to be implemented by the Maputo port management. After the briefing, the President was given a vehicle tour of the various terminals.

Following his tour at the port, the President headed to downtown Maputo to visit the Mozambique Fisheries Museum, which is focused on the preservation of the history of the local fishing industry. President Faure was welcomed by the Director of the Museum and during his tour was able to view exhibits featuring various tools and equipment used by the local fishermen. As a museum frequently visited by students, President Faure had the opportunity to briefly interact with a group on students attending lectures in the auditorium.

On the last day of his state visit, President Faure and his delegation also visited the Natural History Museum of Maputo and the Power Maputo Combined Cycle Power Station.

