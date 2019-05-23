Kenya: Plaudits for Gor Mahia as They Clinch 18th League Title

Gor Mahia players and officials are basking in glory after winning an unprecedented 18th Kenyan Premier League title following matches played on Wednesday evening.

This achievement ranks K'Ogalo as the most successful Kenyan football club.

Led by captain Harun 'Shakes' Shakava and Rwandan dangerman Jacques Tuyisenge, K'Ogalo players on Wednesday danced, hugged each other and celebrated with club officials and supporters at the Kenyatta Stadium turf in Machakos, moments after winning a third league title on the bounce.

TITLE IN THE BAG

"I consider myself lucky to manage this exciting group of talented youngsters and they have proven that by navigating through some of the challenging decisions with ease. This group can achieve anything including winning the continental cup and so our focus is to keep going," said a visibly excited Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay.

The title was sealed after a one-all draw against Vihiga United at the Kenyatta Stadium. Reserve defender Charles Momanyi scored K'Ogalo's lone goal.

Gor however went into the match knowing that the title had already been won after second-placed Bandari only managed a barren draw against Mathare United at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in an earlier match.

UNASSAILABLE LEAD

That result means the dockers cannot bridge the seven-point gap between them and Gor Mahia with only two matches remaining this season.

The champions will be decorated and handed the league trophy - for keeps - at an elaborate ceremony within the next week.

The success has also prompted congratulatory messages from all corners.

Gor Mahia are the #SPL 2018-19 Champions. pic.twitter.com/qxFaTRpo1o

-- KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) May 22, 2019

Congratulations @FCGorMahia for winning the 2018/2019 @SportPesa Premier League title for the third year in a row. I'm proud to be your Governor. pic.twitter.com/6EvF8FvEwS

-- Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 22, 2019

And Gor Mahia are Champions again! Bandari drew 0-0 with Mathare United earlier so regardless of the Gor Mahia result; #Sirkal are 2019 Champions! Congratulations! #KPL #TheScoreKE

-- Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) May 22, 2019

Congratulations Gor Mahia FC on winning the 2018/2019 SPL title.

-- Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) May 23, 2019