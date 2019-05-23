Zimbabwe: Liberation War Hero Dumiso Dabengwa Is No More

Liberation war hero and former Zapu intelligence supremo, Dumiso Dabengwa is no more. He was 79.

Zapu deputy secretary general, Mjobisa Noko said they had heard the reports but would wait for an official statement from the family.

"Its what we have heard and as a party we are still waiting for an official statement from the family and the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation," said Noko.

However, highly placed sources told NewZimbabwe.com that Dabengwa died in Nairobi on his way back home from treatment in India.

"He died in Kenya en-route to Zimbabwe after undergoing treatment in India," NewZimbabwe.com heard.

Sources also indicated President Emmerson Mnangagwa, had been notified and indications were Dabengwa would be declared a national hero.

Since November last year, Dabengwa has not been seen in public after he was rushed to South Africa to seek specialist treatment over an undisclosed ailment. He was reportedly airlifted to India three weeks ago for specialist treatment.

A highly respected politician, Dabengwa was now leading a revived Zapu after he angrily broke away from Zanu PF in 2008.

Dabengwa served as a Cabinet Minister, between 1990 to 2000 but before then had been charged with treason by then Prime Minister Robert Mugabe in the early 80s for his alleged role in the insurgency that rocked the western parts of the country after independence.

Along with Zapu military general Lookout Masuku, Dabengwa was acquitted before Zapu was conscripted in a united Zanu PF as the Gukurahundi death toll mounted.

Before the 2008 elections, Dabengwa announced he would support presidential candidate Simba Makoni who had broken away from Zanu PF to form Mavambo/Khusile/Dawn.