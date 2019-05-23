23 May 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Minister Directs Naseni to Begin Distribution of Science Kits to Schools

By Segun Olaniyi

Abuja — The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu has directed the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to commence the distribution of science kits to selected secondary schools in all the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT).

Onu, in a statement personally signed by him said the measure was to encourage the study of science related subjects in our secondary schools.

He said the distribution of the science kits was part of the ministry's efforts to enhance the role of science and technology in stimulating development that is sustainable and enduring for the benefit of both the present and future generations.

Onu said: "It is therefore necessary to encourage them to acquire the necessary skills and practical exposure to science subjects that will enable them become future scientists, engineers, architects, medical doctors, among others, who can help shape a new Nigerian civilisation that will leverage on science, technology and innovation as the leading driver of our development process.

"I believe that this effort will help prepare Nigeria for the ultimate challenge of moving her from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy that is necessary for her to create jobs, wealth, defeat poverty and stimulate growth in the economy."

He therefore commended the ministry of education for its effort at strengthening the study of science subjects in our education system.

