Liberia: LFA First Division League - LPRC Oilers Drop Points, BYC Close Gap

Oilers players walk with disappointment after final whistle

The title race in the 2018/2019 LFA-orange continued on Wednesday with league leaders LPRC Oilers dropping points against relegation battled Jubilee FC.

Terry Sackoh registered his 8th league goal of the season after cleverly directing a right-foot strike in the bottom right corner of Jubilee's goal post in the 23rd minute to put the league leaders one goal ahead of the "Church Boys" in the first half.

Oilers dominated the first half and had the best of opportunities, but did not utilize them.

After the halftime time team talk, Jubilee returned to the second half with optimism to savage an equalizer and finally got the anticipated result after Darlington Weah slotted home a spot kick in the 71st minute.

The penalty resulted from a foul committed by Sampson Dweh. A few minutes before the goal Jubille was also awarded a penalty, but goalkeeper Prince Wlame was in the best position to deny goal scorer Weah in his first penalty.

Despite the result, Oilers head coach Cooper Sannah believes that is team in still in a better position of winning the title as other title contenders also have tough games ahead.

Oilers are now four points ahead of their closest rivals BYC that earlier defeated Watanga FC 2-0 at the ATS.

An own goal from Watanga's goalkeeper James Kolubah and a late strike from defender Daniel Woto in the 94th minute were the factors that decided BYC three points as they closed the gap behind the league leaders.

It will be a moment to watch on Sunday, May 26, when both BYC and Oilers face each other at the Blue Field in continuation of the league.

In other results, Alloy Brown and Christopher Jackson scored a goal apiece to help LISCR FC maintain the 3rd position on the log after a 2-1 win against Monrovia Club Breweries at the Nancy B. Doe Stadium in Kakata, Margibi County.

In the first match at the Nancy B. Doe Keitrace FC secured a 3-1 win against Nimba FC that are yet to secure a point away from home, but have manage to collect all 20 points on their home stadium in Ganta, Nimba County.

Elsewhere Nimba United FC were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Fassell at the North Star sports pitch in Mount Barclay, while Small Town FC defeated NPA Anchors FC 2-1 in Buchanan.