Liberia: Abandoned School in Remote Panta District Gets Modern Housing for Teachers

An exterior view of the modern teachers' quarters for the Corporal G. Woah Public High School in Panta District, upper Bong County

As in many parts of the country, the Corporal G. Woah Public High School in the remote Panta District, Upper Bong County, has not been opened ever since it was dedicated in 2014, and the district's authorities in collaboration with authorities at the Ministry of Education are having difficulty to find teachers, because of lack housing facilities.

The School, with an enrollment of more female students, is also having a hard time recruiting and keeping qualified teachers. Vacancies are often filled by volunteers of substitute teachers, and the isolated location deters many of the newly recruited teachers.

In order to tackle and motivate qualified teachers against the struggle, Bong County District #4 Representative, Robert Flomo Womba, has constructed four apartments; each self-contained with bathroom facilities, closet and a porch, as well as basic furniture -- queen-size mattress, a table and chairs. The apartments also have a generator to provide electricity.

On Saturday, May 18, 2019, the teachers' quarters were dedicated in Bellemu, Panta District, when the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives cut the ribbon to the facilities.

Partial view of the Corporal G. Woah Public High School, which has not been occupied since it was dedicated in 2014.

Panta District has about 10,300 residents. However, statistics show that because of the lack of a public senior high school since the district was created by an act of the legislature, some of the students, who finished elementary level, either walked over four hours to Zota District to attain public secondary education or choose another area.

Panta District, which contained at least 30 towns and villages, is one of the two statutory districts in Bong County District #4.

During the dedication ceremony, which was held in the school auditorium, the District Lawmaker, Robert Flomo Womba, said the construction of the teachers' quarters is in fulfillment of one of his electoral promises to develop minds of the youth.

Womba said he has passion to add value to those, who contributed to his education.

"Besides the dearth of modern teachers' quarters, the lack of better incentives for qualified teachers was attributed to the shortage of assigned teachers in the rural areas.

Rep. Womba, a Unity Party Lawmaker, expressed the wish that the construction of the teachers' quarters would motivate qualified teachers to come and teach at the school.

Representatives Prince Moye, Robert Flomo Womba and education officials at the event.

"Prior to my ascendancy as Representative for this district, I was always interested in development, and so I want to empower the young people. This is one of the reasons I constructed the teachers' quarters in the rural area," Rep. Womba said.

House Deputy Speaker Prince K. Moye, expressed gratitude to Rep. Womba for constructing the free-four departments as teachers' quarters.

"I was quite impressed when I saw that the buildings were so amazing and remarkably well-done," Moye said.

Margibi County Senator Jim Tornolah, also expressed gratefulness to Rep. Womah. He and other educational stakeholders thanked Rep. Womba for the teachers' quarters. They promised to ensure that the Corporal G. Wloh Public High School will remain open to the public.